DISABILITY INTIMACY ANTHOLOGY (forthcoming) Coming 2023-24 from Vintage Books! screenshot from Publisher's Marketplace with the following announcement on April 13, 2022 under the non-fiction/anthology category: Editor of DISABILITY VISIBILITY and author of the forthcoming memoir YEAR OF THE TIGER Alice Wong ed.'s DISABILITY INTIMACY, an anthology of writing that dives into the rich and varied intimate relationships of people in the disabled community to Anna Kaufman at Vintage, by Julia Kardon at HG Literary (world English).