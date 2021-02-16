Year of the Tiger: New book in 2022!

I am delighted to share that I will be coming out with
a new book next year, , published by Vintage Books. The title refers to the year I was born under the Chinese zodiac. Part memoir, part collected works–100% fun! Year of the Tiger
Screenshot from a piece from Publisher’s Weekly. On the left is a photo of Alice Wong, wearing a gray sweatshirt with a tiger, she has a mask over her nose attached to a tube. She is in a wheelchair and wearing bright red lipstick. Behind her are bamboo trees. Photo credit: Eddie Hernandez Photography. On the right, text: Wong Memoir Goes to Vintage, Activist and consultant Alice Wong sold a memoir, Year of the Tiger, to Anna Kaufman at Vintage in a world English rights agreement. Vintage said the book is a “mosaic memoir” that charts the author’s life and work as an activist through an array of visual and prose forms, including photos, essays, artwork, and horoscopes. Wong, who founded the Disability Visibility Project (an online forum that aims to amplify the voices of those in the disabled community), also edited the anthology Disability Visibility, which Vintage published last year. She was represented by Julia Kardon at HG Literary. Year of the Tiger is slated for 2022.
