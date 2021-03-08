Disabled people all over the world are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. “And Now Here We Are” is a comic by Sam Schäfer about the experiences of disabled people in the UK. I first saw Sam Tweet this series on Twitter on February 20, 2021 and am so pleased to be able to publish a version of it here.

Content notes: ableism, austerity, grief, pain, death, dying, poverty, suffering, eugenics.

ABOUT

Sam Schäfer is a blind, queer, comedy writer & cartoonist from the UK. Yes, they have very poor eyesight, yes their hair is a constant mess, and yes their diet is literal trash, but they are not just a raccoon in human clothes and you certainly can’t prove that enough to kick them out of this Burger King.

