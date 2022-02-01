Skip to content
Posted by Alice Wong DVP News and Events

Year of the Tiger: Upcoming memoir by Alice Wong

Happy Lunar New Year, y’all! Roaring your way September 6, 2022: my debut memoir, Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life, is something I worked on for the last year and a half. This is my second book to come out in the middle of a pandemic which is just wild. If you have the means, please pre-order it and support your independent bookseller. The audiobook will be available for pre-order in a few months. 

It has been a labor of love and I hope you will enjoy it. 

For updates about my book: https://disabilityvisibilityproject.com/book/tiger/

I’ll also offer book giveaways for Year of the Tiger this fall through my newsletter and books by other disabled writers: https://disabilityvisibility.substack.com/

Book cover for Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life with a marigold yellow background. On the right side is an illustration of a crouching tiger in red in the style of Chinese paper cuttings with delicate cutouts in various shapes giving form and definition to the tiger. The tiger has a fierce expression, eyes and jaws wide open, teeth bared. The tiger has large paws with four claws extended. On the left in black large text YEAR OF THE TIGER at the top and ALICE WONG below. In the center in smaller red text AN ACTIVIST’S LIFE and in the lower right corner EDITOR OF DISABILITY VISIBILITY. Small, delicate red flowers are sprinkled throughout. Book cover by Madeline Partner.

From the publisher:

Categories

DVP News and Events, Uncategorized

Tags

, , , , , ,

Alice Wong View All

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: