Year of the Tiger: Upcoming memoir by Alice Wong

Happy Lunar New Year, y’all! Roaring your way September 6, 2022: my debut memoir, Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life, is something I worked on for the last year and a half. This is my second book to come out in the middle of a pandemic which is just wild. If you have the means, please pre-order it and support your independent bookseller. The audiobook will be available for pre-order in a few months.

It has been a labor of love and I hope you will enjoy it.

For updates about my book: https://disabilityvisibilityproject.com/book/tiger/

I’ll also offer book giveaways for Year of the Tiger this fall through my newsletter and books by other disabled writers: https://disabilityvisibility.substack.com/

From the publisher: