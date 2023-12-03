Disability Intimacy: Upcoming Anthology Edited by Alice Wong
Hi everyone, it’s been some year, huh? At least it has been for me. I moved into my first place, adopted two cats, Bert and Ernie, co-edited Low and Slow, a series of food writing by disabled people in partnership with Eater, published and edited several guest essays for the Disability Visibility Project, and had a few other secret hijinks. I cannot believe it’s been a little over a year since the most difficult experience of my life and am still in the process of adjusting and resting. A labor of love I have been working on is my second anthology, Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire, available April 30, 2024 by Vintage Books.
If you have the means, I hope you will consider pre-ordering it or sharing this post with folks you know.
Stay safe and well and see you soon!
Alice
From Kirkus Review
The book, which the author organizes partially around the central value of “tenderness,” delves into topics such as love, creativity, care, and power, all while treating intimacy as a vast and multifaceted concept that can be applied to individuals just as easily as collectives. The contributions include a photo essay about care work, a poem about kissing, and a hybrid essay about “Bondage, Domination / Discipline, Service / Submission, Sadism and Masochism,” also known as BDSM. Alongside these formally inventive approaches, other writers examine nontraditional subjects of intimacy, including, among others, a disabled pet and “a contraption called a Milwaukee back brace.” Just like Wong’s introduction, which includes both a confession about her romantic history and a gloriously poetic description of her sexual desire, most contributions are intensely confessional, inviting readers into the writers’ lives with radical, compassionate love and encouraging them to rethink their traditional views of everything from sex to love to care…A poignant anthology about ability and intimacy that espouses a gorgeously original worldview.
Contributors
Ashna Ali
Moya Bailey
Gracen Brilmyer
Pelenakeke Brown
John Lee Clark
Marie E. S. Flores
Tee Franklin
Emilie L. Gossiaux
Ryan J. Haddad
Aimi Hamraie
Ada Hubrig
Melissa Hung
Cyrée Jarelle Johnson
Elliot Kukla
Travis Chi Wing Lau
Mia Mingus
Marieke Nijkamp
Claude Olson
Naomi Ortiz
Jade T. Perry
Gabrielle Peters
Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha
Khadijah Queen
The Redwoods
Ellen Samuels
Sami Schalk
Nicole Lee Schroeder
Sejal A. Shah
Ashley Shew
s.e. smith
Ingrid Tischer
Maria Town
Jaipreet Virdi
Ashley Volion and Akemi Nishida
Carrie Wade
Dr. Syrus Marcus Ware
Robin Wilson-Beattie
Yomi Sachiko Wrong
Sarah A. Young Bear-Brown
