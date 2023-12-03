Disability Intimacy: Upcoming Anthology Edited by Alice Wong

Hi everyone, it’s been some year, huh? At least it has been for me. I moved into my first place, adopted two cats, Bert and Ernie, co-edited Low and Slow, a series of food writing by disabled people in partnership with Eater, published and edited several guest essays for the Disability Visibility Project, and had a few other secret hijinks. I cannot believe it’s been a little over a year since the most difficult experience of my life and am still in the process of adjusting and resting. A labor of love I have been working on is my second anthology, Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire, available April 30, 2024 by Vintage Books.

If you have the means, I hope you will consider pre-ordering it or sharing this post with folks you know.

Stay safe and well and see you soon!

Alice

From Kirkus Review

The book, which the author organizes partially around the central value of “tenderness,” delves into topics such as love, creativity, care, and power, all while treating intimacy as a vast and multifaceted concept that can be applied to individuals just as easily as collectives. The contributions include a photo essay about care work, a poem about kissing, and a hybrid essay about “Bondage, Domination / Discipline, Service / Submission, Sadism and Masochism,” also known as BDSM. Alongside these formally inventive approaches, other writers examine nontraditional subjects of intimacy, including, among others, a disabled pet and “a contraption called a Milwaukee back brace.” Just like Wong’s introduction, which includes both a confession about her romantic history and a gloriously poetic description of her sexual desire, most contributions are intensely confessional, inviting readers into the writers’ lives with radical, compassionate love and encouraging them to rethink their traditional views of everything from sex to love to care…A poignant anthology about ability and intimacy that espouses a gorgeously original worldview.

Contributors

Ashna Ali

Moya Bailey

Gracen Brilmyer

Pelenakeke Brown

John Lee Clark

Marie E. S. Flores

Tee Franklin

Emilie L. Gossiaux

Ryan J. Haddad

Aimi Hamraie

Ada Hubrig

Melissa Hung

Cyrée Jarelle Johnson

Elliot Kukla

Travis Chi Wing Lau

Mia Mingus

Marieke Nijkamp

Claude Olson

Naomi Ortiz

Jade T. Perry

Gabrielle Peters

Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha

Khadijah Queen

The Redwoods

Ellen Samuels

Sami Schalk

Nicole Lee Schroeder

Sejal A. Shah

Ashley Shew

s.e. smith

Ingrid Tischer

Maria Town

Jaipreet Virdi

Ashley Volion and Akemi Nishida

Carrie Wade

Dr. Syrus Marcus Ware

Robin Wilson-Beattie

Yomi Sachiko Wrong

Sarah A. Young Bear-Brown