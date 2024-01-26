Healing a 75 year open wound: A call for lasting peace from the river to the sea

Marina Khaled Salman

It may have been fate or a message from God. In fact, I know it was a message from God, a direct one. And a powerful one.

It was not until this past summer when I discovered a piece of family history that really confirmed my belief in what I have been called to do on this earth: To advocate and defend the oppressed, the ignored, and even the persecuted.

It was after one Sunday service when my father was sitting with a longtime friend of my grandfather. Abu Charlie was one of my grandfather’s closest friends growing up. They both also lived in Palestine together for a good amount of time before the 1948 Nakba. Abu Charlie shared with my father that my grandfather Jamil became one of the first freedom fighters during the 1948 Nakba, where he helped supply military arms to the Palestinian people, who were being brutally and illegally expelled from their homes and villages. Somehow and in some way, the native peoples needed to find a way to defend themselves, their families, and their homes from being invaded by the Israeli and British army. It was only a matter of time when my grandfather was wanted by the British government. He managed to escape and made his way back to Jordan and resettled there. That what had happened to most of the Arab people who lived in Palestine at that time. They were either massacred, imprisoned or expelled to Jordan or Lebanon. Nearly half million Arabs were killed.Millions were displaced and forced out of their lands. And several of hundreds and thousands stayed and resisted, refusing to leave their homeland which birthed what we know today as the Palestinian Resistance Movement.

Resistance is an interesting term and, yet, such a profound one. It is something that, over time and throughout time produces hope, perseverance, understanding and, one day, reconciliation.

When the Hamas government committed their retaliation against Israel on October 7th, I did not think much about it considering both governments have committed violent attacks on each other for several decades. It is no secret. But, when I saw the surge of deceiving ‘pro-Israel’ presentation from the western media, US officials and, most profoundly, when the Israeli prime minister announced his ‘war on Hamas’ campaign, I knew it was over. I knew no matter what an Arab person, or even an objective person, would say would be automatically shut down, silenced and, even worse, intentionally ignored.

I have never shed so many tears for my people until today. Since October 7th, I have broken down in tears every other day, while at home, at work, at the gym, at church, even while watching my favorite show. I shed tears of grief and fear, thinking and wondering: What will happen to my family here in Chicago? What will happen to my community here and in Jordan and Lebanon? Most importantly, what will happen to the people of Palestine? After processing these immediate thoughts, I began thinking and wondering about the future, particularly, what will happen to my young nephews and cousins in the future if I do not stand against the lies and hatred that is been expressed over the last 100 days?

There is always a price to pay for freedom and with the grace and strength from my God that is a price that I will need to pay. After all, as someone who lived with multiple disabilities for 30 years, overcoming the painful wounds of prejudice and ignorance from strangers and, yes, even from my own people, I had to pay a heavy price to obtain a level of my own human freedom, opportunity and, sadly, basic respect and dignity. I know, all too well, how this game goes.

Much of the Arab population across the globe have been in a state of grief, fear, hopelessness, as well as in a state of deep confusion and division. I understand this piece make both sides feel uncomfortable and unsettling because it is. What is happening, and what has been happening in Israel and Palestine is unconscionable and disturbing. And I am here to say we are all to blame.

When each of us takes a pause to listen to learn, to honestly try to understand, can there be hope for an end to the bloodshed that is happening around our world.

Anne Frank, one of the world’s well-known writers and one of the youngest victims of the Holocaust, offers us a striking, and perhaps unpopular, perspective that was written in her private diary. Such a perspective, perhaps, could help us all rethink the way we view the world and each other.

“I don’t believe the war is simply the work of politicians and capitalists. Oh no, the common man is every bit as guilty; otherwise, people and nations would have rebelled long ago! There’s a destructive urge in people, the urge to rage, murder and kill. And until all of humanity, without exception, undergoes a metamorphosis, wars will continue to be waged, and everything that has been carefully built up, cultivated and grown will be cut down and destroyed, only to start all over again!”

The Palestinian people, like the Jewish people, have been cut down and destroyed time and time again throughout history. But, like an olive tree, they always grow back.

In order to end the wars in our world, we first must end the war within ourselves. This is a difficult concept that I have been preaching and teaching the last several weeks to community members, especially to the younger generation. I recall a conversation that I had with one of my teenage cousins, Nancy. To her, I am viewed as an older and ‘hip’ sister but there are times when I transition into a tough-loving substitute mother. We were talking about the events that have been occurring in Israel and Palestine. I made it a point to guide her through the process of how one selfish act could have a possible effect on the greater world, especially to our own Arab world. I reminded her of her trip to Syria two years ago, to which her father is from—another Arab country that continues to strip away basic human rights of their people. I reminded her, once again, that she could be someone who could liberate the people of Syria out of bondage and severe oppression. Everyone has that potential in them. In fact, I know she will because of her values and the type of person she is.

The first two weeks of last October were brutal and isolating. It was not until two-and-half weeks into the war when a colleague had first reached out to me and had opened the subject about the war. I will never forget the first words she said: I want to apologize for being complacent. Moments after she said those words, I broke down in tears. It was my first time breaking down to a fellow disability advocate, not just any advocate but a longtime, well-known disability leader of our time. It was through her that the heavy weight was lifted. It was through her that I gained the courage to speak out. It was through her that I was able to release the pinned up anger that I had inside of me. My colleague, whom I consider part of my family, validated my anger and broken spirit. A few other colleagues and friends began to reach out afterwards. Many of them did not fully understand the conflict and, for the most part, did not know what to say to me. Nonetheless, I am grateful beyond measure to those colleagues who have reached out, provided support and showed their sincere solidarity. I have also been inspired by those who have not reached out, whether it was out of fear, ignorance or prejudice. As time have passed by, in prayer, I have came to the realization that many Americans, and many throughout the world, truly do not know nor understand the conflict or may not want to understand or who are too afraid to understand of what is unfolding, and what has always been unfolding, in Israel and Palestine.

After three months of grief and anger, I have found it in my heart to forgive and reaffirm my faith in God that no mainstream media, like CNN and BBC, would ever intimidate me as an Arab. No American politician, like Ron DeSantis, would ever make me feel like I do not belong in America. Most importantly, I will not allow any state official, like Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs and US President Joe Biden, intimidate me when they have decided to use my state and federal tax dollars to fund and assist Israel’s military for the simple purpose to, not only dismantle the Hamas government, but to also dismantle the Palestinian people. Although President Biden and his Cabinet are now raising serious questions and concerns about the Israeli government’s relentless and sinful attacks and assaults on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, no acts of repair and healing will ever be enough as long as the United States continue to serve as Israel’s primary supporter and continue to fund $3.5 billion annually to Israel’s military. The United States’ foreign policy must change because, not only is it destroying Palestine and its people, but this dead-end foreign policy will also put the people of Israel at risk as well.How can a country like the United States, supposedly the world’s leading model for freedom, human rights, progressive ideals, and liberation , support the murder of hundreds and thousands of innocent people? Democracy is crumbling and we must do something about it.

It has been extremely difficult to watch news outlets painting Palestinian and Arab people, once again, as terrorists, as “the problem.” We understand that corporate media, whom many of them are funded by Jewish and millionaire owners, will do everything humanly possible to control the narrative of the conflict, as well as the Palestinian and Arab peoples. The Israeli prime minister, just recently, published an op-ed on The Wall Street Journal, trying to reassure the American people that what he and his war cabinet are executing is justifiable and reaffirming his primary goal is to “de-radicalize the Palestinian society.” Netanyahu and his administration has violated international human rights laws since October 7 and prior to October 7 and will continue doing so until the US and their allies stop funding them and the Israeli people vote him out of office.

I unequivocally condemn the attacks that Hamas conducted on October 7, as well as many other attacks they have done prior to October 7. In the same realm, I also, unequivocally, condemn the Israeli government’s systemic, genocidal attacks on the Palestinians since October 7, as well as prior to October 7, and since and before the Nabak in 1948. As an American Jordanian Arab Orthodox Christian, I firmly believe in the sanctity of life, meaning every human being is created equal and every human life is sacred and no person should have the power to kill another person, unless it is in the name of self-defense. This same belief is upheld among the Muslim as well as the Jewish people. Specifically those who, with truth, obedience and humility, uphold their human and moral principles. The truth is that religion, history, and politics has been manipulated and weaponized to expand the project of colonialism and exploitation in the global south.

Since the October 7 attacks, nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, missing, or wounded. Although they have not been explicitly counted among the death toll, reports have shown that nearly 50 percent of the death toll are people with disabilities, including those with physical, sensory, developmental and psychiatric disabilities. This raises serious questions when it comes to the United Nation’sConvention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Has this groundbreaking piece of international human rights legislation been violated when it comes to people with disabilities in Gaza? Does anyone care about disabled Palestinians?

As of today, nearly 60,000 of Palestinians have sustained serious injuries and permanent disabilities. About 1.9 million of Palestinians in Gaza are displaced, homeless, suffering from starvation and the rapid spread of infectious diseases, and deprivation from water and fuel. Since October 7, the number of Palestinians who have been imprisoned, without charge or trial, has increased from 6,000 to 10,000 prisoners. Nearly half of Palestinians being imprisoned are children and adults with disabilities. Alongside invasion, using force, and occupation of Gaza, the jailing and silencing community and peace leaders is another tactic the Israeli government uses to further enhance the psychological warfare of the Palestinian people. Since the establishment of the state of Israel, the longtime primary goal is to make the lives of the Palestinians as difficult and as challenging as humanly possible, to the point where it would force a Palestinian to move out of the entire state. Any Palestinian or Arab must have a permit to enter and exit the country, as well as to move around within the state. For the people in Gaza, they specifically are required to request a permit from Israel authorities just to leave the city and travel to another city and, majority of the time, permit requests are denied by Israel authorities without a reason.

In my last trip to Israel andPalestine in 2022, my father and I entered the country through the King Hussein border and checkpoint. I remember mentally preparing myself for a long morning because, the last time I visited Israel andPalestine, my family and I were detained and questioned for four hours by Israeli agents at the same checkpoint we entered in 2014. I remember losing my temper that morning and feeling so afraid that they were going to arrest my father or deny us entry into the country. The way they questioned us was frightening and offensive. There was a moment when one Israeli agent wanted to question my eldest brother, who is autistic and nonverbal.. My parents and I tried to explain to the agent that my brother cannot not talk or respond with words. Of course, the agent ignored or did not believe us and proceeded to ask my brother questions. When the agent realized my brother was not responding to her questions, she turned to us and asked us why he was not responding. Out of frustration and fear, I remembered responding aggressively, “Didn’t we try to tell you that he is not able to respond?” It was one of the most dreadful and terrifying days of my life. Eventually, my family and I were granted entry into the country but on the day of our exit, we were required to pay nearly $1,000 before leaving. When we asked the reason, the agent responded, “For taxes.” If we did not pay this amount, we would not have been granted permission to leave the country and risk possible jail time for going over our stay. If you are an Arab entering Israel’s territory (even on Palestinian territory), you must have a permit and you must leave on the day you have reported to the agent. If you have not left the country, you would be automatically deemed as a suspect or terrorist and would face possible jail time.

It is no secret that many Israeli government officials believe any Palestinian or Arab as a possible terrorist, even young children. When my father and I visited IsraelPalestine in 2022, we automatically thought my father would be the one who would be taken in for questioning. It turns out the agent granted my father his permit only after five minutes of questioning. For some reason, it was a different story for me. The agent questioned me for a few minutes and asked me to complete some kind of form, requesting all of my personal information and family history. The agent asked me to step out of the line and wait in the waiting room because they wanted to take me in for private questioning. At that moment, my father was about to have a heart attack. He became extremely anxious and fearful. I was in complete shock and confusion because there is nothing about me or even my appearance that would come off as highly suspicious or having “terrorist characteristics.” I was simply a young multi-disabled woman with dyed-blonde hair, using a manual wheelchair who has low vision. My American passport could not get me out of that situation.

We sat in the waiting room for 30 minutes until the private agent called my name. While waiting, I was trying to calm my father and reassured him that everything will be OK while he begged me to not “say anything stupid, rude or smart.” I could not help but laugh, knowing the work I do when it comes to human rights and disability advocacy and the need to bite my tongue when seeing any sort of ignorance or injustice taking place. I promised my father I would comply. The private agent eventually came out to the waiting room and handed me my permit and said I was cleared. You could say it was one of the happiest moments and, perhaps, one of the most deep reflective moments. Once again, a reminder of the daily acts of humiliation and discrimination of Palestinians.

Judy Heumann, the mother of the American disability movement and a Jewish woman herself, once reminded us that the biggest barriers in life are prejudice and fear. Her words could not be any further from the truth. Regardless of who we are, where we come from or our skin color, this is the time to have hard conversations with our friends and families and people outside of our circles.The Israelis and Palestinians share much more similarities than differences but the hate and violence must stop. Peace activist Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, who became the first Palestinian doctor to serve at an Israeli hospital, whose 25 relatives were wiped out in Gaza, profoundly reminded us that the Palestinians and Israelis are “conjoined twins” given the shared history, biblical ancestry, cultural beliefs, values practices and, most of all, the deep connection between our two beautiful languages, Hebrew and Arabic.

We come from the same family yet cannot coexist with each other because the state of Israel does not respect or acknowledge the rights of Palestinians to live in their ancestral homelands. .

We must remain steadfast in the belief that the Palestinian and Arabs have the right to exist, as well as the right to return to their homelands. And the only way both nations can, truly, live in peace and in freedom is when the international community demands an end to Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine and restore their basic human rights of self-determination for the Palestinian people. Every Palestinian should live freely without fear. History has shown us, time and time again, that violent attacks and military force can never ensure lasting peace and security for Israel and Palestine. We must come together to begin a meaningful dialogue and a true healing process for both nations. The conflict did not begin on October 7. It began in and before 1948 and we must remember at one point in history that Jews and Arabs lived in peace and harmony. It can happen again but there first must be an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and begin a reconciliation process for the Palestinian people.

Although my grandfather managed to escape his arrest warrant from the British government in 1948, the Israeli prime minister eventually expunged my grandfather’s case in 1967. My grandfather ultimately pursued a career in politics and advocacy when he was appointed as an alderman in his town. Actually, my grandfather became one of the most successful aldermen and political activists of his time, where he played a key role in building roads and bridges throughout Jordan and ensuring food and housing security for low-income families. My grandfather cared immensely about others.He eventually made his way to America in search for a better life and opportunity for his children and his children’s children. And although I never met my grandfather Jamil, his fighting spirit and compassion for people lives in me every day. Not only has his legacy inspired activism in my father Khaled but it has prepared a way for his one grandchild to continue to fight for liberation for all those in need to be set free. My father Khaled often compared how his father “opened the roads” for the people of Jordan to my work in “opening the roads” for disabled people, especially for Arab disabled people who have been long ignored in both the American and international disability movements. I know I hold a heavy obligation, as well as the privilege, to open the road towards the truth and hope that will, one day, reunite the Israeli and Palestinian people once and for all, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

I do not know any other way to honor my grandfather’s legacy than to finish the work that he started in 1948.

About

Marina is an multi-disabled American Jordanian Arab human rights and disability activist in Chicago and in the Middle East. She currently serves as the SOAR case manager within the Comprehensive Class Member Transition Program at Access Living, where she assists individuals transition out of long-term care and psychiatric facilities back into their communities through connecting them to public benefit services, financial literacy, employment and benefits counseling and ongoing mental health and disability education. Alongside from her full-time position, Marina frequently engages in local, state and national scale human rights and disability advocacy efforts to which her advocacy primarily focuses on mental health care services, socioeconomic sustainability (i.e. homelessness), transportation, healthcare, immigration, mass incarceration and global disability affairs. Marina serves on Disability and Immigration Taskforce of Illinois and Safety and Justice Challenge Working Group, addressing needs and system challenges faced by people with disabilities through educational workshops, best practices and policymaking. She obtained her Master’s in counseling with an emphasis on sport and health psychology from The Adler School of Professional Psychology and she was recently commemorated as one of 2023 Disability Lead Fellows.

