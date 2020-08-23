Skip to content
Posted by Alice Wong Podcast

Ep 84: Anthologies

Today’s episode is all about anthologies with Kelly Jensen, a writer and editor who has a new anthology out now titled, Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy. I also have a new anthology out this summer titled Disability Visibility and so excited to have this conversation with Kelly as two disabled editors. You’ll hear about the unique aspects of anthologies, Kelly’s approach to finding contributors and editing their writing, and wondrous radicalness of bodies. And full disclosure, I have an essay in Body Talk about saliva and you can read a short excerpt here

Book with a blue cover with a background showing illustrations of different types of bodies. The title reads, “BODY TALK: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy” edited by Kelly Jensen, editor of (DON’T) CALL ME CRAZY. On the right side is a list of the 37 contributors.
You can also join Kelly and me in conversation for an online book event on September 27, 2020, 4 pm Pacific co-organized by the Disability Visibility Project and Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability at San Francisco State University. 

Register:  tinyurl.com/DisabilityAnthologies

Anthologies by Disabled Editors with Kelly Jensen and Alice Wong. September 27th, 2020, 4pm PT/7pm ET. Join us for a conversation between Kelly Jensen and Alice Wong, two disabled writers/editors who both have anthologies out this summer. Kelly Jensen’s "Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy" is available now by Workman Books. Alice Wong is the editor of "Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century." 10 lucky participants will win a free copy of either book! ASL/captioning provided. Register: tinyurl.com/DisabilityAnthologies. Webinar co-organized by the Disability Visibility Project and the Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability. Text is on a white background bordered by yellow. To the left of the text is an image of Kelly and the cover of her book, and to the right is an image of Alice and her book.
Transcript

[Google doc]     [PDF]

About

Black and white headshot of Kelly Jensen.
Kelly Jensen is a former teen librarian who worked in several public libraries before pursuing a full-time career in writing and editing. Her current position is with Book Riot (bookriot.com), where she focuses on talking about young adult literature. Her books include Here We Are: Feminism for The Real World and (Don’t) Call Me Crazy, a collection of art, essays, and words to launch a powerful and important conversation about mental health. It was named a best book of 2018 by the Washington Post and earned a Schneider Family Book Award Honor. Her new anthology is Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy, available August 18, 2020 by Workman Books. 

Website: https://kellybjensen.com/

Twitter: @veronikellymars

Instagram: @heykellyjensen

 

