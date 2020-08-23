Ep 84: Anthologies

Today’s episode is all about anthologies with Kelly Jensen, a writer and editor who has a new anthology out now titled, Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy. I also have a new anthology out this summer titled Disability Visibility and so excited to have this conversation with Kelly as two disabled editors. You’ll hear about the unique aspects of anthologies, Kelly’s approach to finding contributors and editing their writing, and wondrous radicalness of bodies. And full disclosure, I have an essay in Body Talk about saliva and you can read a short excerpt here.

You can also join Kelly and me in conversation for an online book event on September 27, 2020, 4 pm Pacific co-organized by the Disability Visibility Project and Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability at San Francisco State University.

Register: tinyurl.com/DisabilityAnthologies

Kelly Jensen is a former teen librarian who worked in several public libraries before pursuing a full-time career in writing and editing. Her current position is with Book Riot (bookriot.com), where she focuses on talking about young adult literature. Her books include Here We Are: Feminism for The Real World and (Don’t) Call Me Crazy, a collection of art, essays, and words to launch a powerful and important conversation about mental health. It was named a best book of 2018 by the Washington Post and earned a Schneider Family Book Award Honor. Her new anthology is Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy, available August 18, 2020 by Workman Books.

Website: https://kellybjensen.com/

Twitter: @veronikellymars

Instagram: @heykellyjensen

