Posted by Alice Wong DVP Blog Posts and Essays

Ode to A Spit Cup

Below is a short excerpt of an essay I wrote that is part of an anthology edited by Kelly Jensen available now by Workman Publishing, Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical AnatomyFor more, check out the latest episode from the Disability Visibility podcast featuring an interview with Kelly.

Book with a blue cover with a background showing illustrations of different types of bodies. The title reads, “BODY TALK: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy” edited by Kelly Jensen, editor of (DON’T) CALL ME CRAZY. On the right side is a list of the 37 contributors.
You can also join Kelly and me in conversation for an online book event on September 27, 2020, 4 pm Pacific co-organized by the Disability Visibility Project and Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability at San Francisco State University.

Register:  tinyurl.com/DisabilityAnthologies

Anthologies by Disabled Editors with Kelly Jensen and Alice Wong. September 27th, 2020, 4pm PT/7pm ET. Join us for a conversation between Kelly Jensen and Alice Wong, two disabled writers/editors who both have anthologies out this summer. Kelly Jensen’s "Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy" is available now by Workman Books. Alice Wong is the editor of "Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century." 10 lucky participants will win a free copy of either book! ASL/captioning provided. Register: tinyurl.com/DisabilityAnthologies. Webinar co-organized by the Disability Visibility Project and the Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability. Text is on a white background bordered by yellow. To the left of the text is an image of Kelly and the cover of her book, and to the right is an image of Alice and her book.
Alice Wong

 

Spit. Drool. Saliva. Our bodies secrete this clear liquid everyday up to 1-2 liters a day. Depending on your hydration, diet, medication, and other factors, saliva can be watery, sticky, bubbly, and infused with whatever is in your mouth at the moment. Bodily fluids can be endlessly fascinating and I developed a brand new respect for saliva due to my increased difficulty with swallowing.

I consider my power chair an extension of my body. It is part of my personal space and sense of self. In the last few years, I gained another bodily extension: my spit cup. 

A clear plastic cup filled with tissues soaked with saliva with streaks of brown from something chocolatey.
What is a spit cup? Very simply, it’s a paper cup I keep nearby so I can spit my saliva rather than swallowing it. I was born with a neuromuscular disability meaning all of my muscles progressively weaken. Over time, the direction of my body’s trajectory always headed downward, its pace unknown. I stopped walking around the age of 7 and developed scoliosis that required a spinal fusion surgery at 14. Complications after this surgery added new concerns on top of lack of mobility. As my diaphragm muscles weakened, being able to sleep and breathe became a major issue. I had breathing treatments with a nebulizer and intermittent positive pressure breathing machine, used oxygen at night, and other interventions that kept me going until I developed respiratory failure at 18. With severe sleep apnea, I needed to sleep at night with a BiPap machine or else I could die from respiratory failure. 

I can still swallow but it’s actually quite tiring over a single day. The spit cup provides a short cut and a way to preempt possible aspiration in case things go down the wrong pipe. My spit cup has become my new friend, a brilliant adaptation, and a source of wonderment.

