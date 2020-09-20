Ep 86: Transportation

Today’s episode is about transportation with Maddy Ruvolo. Maddy is a disabled urban planner passionate about transportation access for the disability community. She also just graduated this year from UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. Maddy will share how she first became interested in transportation and the results from a survey she conducted of people with disabilities in San Francisco about new mobility technologies and services. You’ll learn more about new mobility and Maddy’s vision for inclusive and accessible cities in the future.

“Access Denied? Perceptions of New Mobility Services Among Disabled People in San Francisco,” Maddy Ruvolo, 2020, UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies.

The Untokening is a multiracial collective that centers the lived experiences of marginalized communities to address mobility justice and equity.

“American cities are a nightmare for disabled people. Coronavirus is giving us a chance to change that,” Luke Ottenhof, July 29, 2020, Mic.

Maddy Ruvolo (she/her) is a disabled urban planner passionate about transportation access for the disability community. She has worked for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, the Oakland Department of Transportation, and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Maddy has a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from UCLA and a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Scripps College. Maddy began her career at a disability rights organization and brings her lived experience with disability to all facets of her work.

Twitter: @MaddyRuvolo

