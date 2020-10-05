Ep 87: Climate Action

Today’s episode is on climate action with Kera Sherwood-O’Regan, an indigenous multidisciplinary storyteller and activist based in Aotearoa, also known as New Zealand. Kera’s work and activism centers structurally oppressed communities in social change, and crosses the intersections of indigenous & disability rights, health, and climate change. Kera will share about her involvement in climate activism and its intersections with disability and indigenous activism and why climate movements must center indigenous and disabled people.

Transcript

This is a call out to white disabled Aotearoa. Take a minute. Disability spaces are so exclusive against Māori & multiply oppressed folk, & yet there are lots of white disabled folk aligning with the people doing us harm without thinking about whakapapa of projects or orgs. — Kera O’Regan (@keraoregan) April 26, 2020

I am really sick of trying to be gracious and hold space for learning and growth for organisations and people who refuse to return the same care or awhi when we are harmed and seek support, and those who extract our knowledge to further divide our communities. — Kera O’Regan (@keraoregan) September 21, 2020

About

Kera Sherwood-O’Regan (Kāi Tahu, Te Waipounamu) is an indigenous multidisciplinary storyteller and activist based in Aotearoa New Zealand. She runs social impact creative agency, Activate [www.activate.film], to co-create community-led stories and projects for social change. Kera’s work and activism centers structurally oppressed communities in social change, and crosses the intersections of indigenous & disability rights, hauora (health), and climate change. She is also the Founder of Fibromyalgia Aotearoa NZ [www.fibromyalgia.org.nz], and in her spare time facilitates support groups for people living with chronic pain, and collaborates with many NGOs on issues of climate justice.

