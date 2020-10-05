Ep 87: Climate Action
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Today’s episode is on climate action with Kera Sherwood-O’Regan, an indigenous multidisciplinary storyteller and activist based in Aotearoa, also known as New Zealand. Kera’s work and activism centers structurally oppressed communities in social change, and crosses the intersections of indigenous & disability rights, health, and climate change. Kera will share about her involvement in climate activism and its intersections with disability and indigenous activism and why climate movements must center indigenous and disabled people.
Transcript
Related Links
Ep 63: Climate Change with Layel Camargo & Elena Aurora and Alex Ghenis
This is a call out to white disabled Aotearoa.
Take a minute. Disability spaces are so exclusive against Māori & multiply oppressed folk, & yet there are lots of white disabled folk aligning with the people doing us harm without thinking about whakapapa of projects or orgs.
— Kera O’Regan (@keraoregan) April 26, 2020
I am really sick of trying to be gracious and hold space for learning and growth for organisations and people who refuse to return the same care or awhi when we are harmed and seek support, and those who extract our knowledge to further divide our communities.
— Kera O’Regan (@keraoregan) September 21, 2020
About
Kera Sherwood-O’Regan (Kāi Tahu, Te Waipounamu) is an indigenous multidisciplinary storyteller and activist based in Aotearoa New Zealand. She runs social impact creative agency, Activate [www.activate.film], to co-create community-led stories and projects for social change. Kera’s work and activism centers structurally oppressed communities in social change, and crosses the intersections of indigenous & disability rights, hauora (health), and climate change. She is also the Founder of Fibromyalgia Aotearoa NZ [www.fibromyalgia.org.nz], and in her spare time facilitates support groups for people living with chronic pain, and collaborates with many NGOs on issues of climate justice.
website: www.keraoregan.co.nz
twitter: @keraoregan
instagram: @kera.oregan
linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/keraoregan/
Support Disability Media and Culture
DONATE to the Disability Visibility Project®
Credits
Geraldine Ah-Sue, Audio Producer
Alice Wong, Writer, Audio Producer, Host
Cheryl Green, Text Transcript
Lateef McLeod, Introduction
Mike Mort, Artwork
Theme Music (used with permission of artist)
Song: “Dance Off”
Artist: Wheelchair Sports Camp
Music
“Origami” by Podington Bear (Origami by Podington Bear is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 International License.)
Sounds
“VOCODER countdown” by Jack_Master. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons 0 License.
“8 Bit Beeping Computer Sounds” by sheepfilms. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons 0 License.
Categories
Leave a Reply