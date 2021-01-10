Skip to content
Posted by Alice Wong DVP News and Events

Celebrate the 100th episode of the Disability Visibility podcast with us!

The 100th episode of the Disability Visibility podcast will be published on April 4, 2021, can you believe?!? This episode will feature a conversation with the three co-audio producers of the podcast, Geraldine Ah-Sue, Cheryl Green, and Sarika D. Mehta. There will be a segment at the end featuring comments from the public. 

To mark this occasion, I want to hear from you! Whether you were on as a guest, used the podcast as a resource, or just listened and read the transcript of a few episodes, please share what the Disability Visibility podcast means to you.

Here are three ways to submit a comment.

Please note: it may not be possible to include all comments and some may be excerpted. 

 

Submit a Comment 

Audio: record a short message, no more than 60 seconds. 

Text: email a short message, no more than 250 words.

Video: send a YouTube link of your video, no more than 60 seconds. 

Send your comment to DisabilityVisibilityProject@gmail.com 

  1. Add ‘100th episode’ in the subject line of the email
  2. Include your first and last name
  3. Include your audio, text, or video 

Deadline: February 28, 2021 

Thank you!!!! 

Alice 

Photo of Alice Wong, an Asian American woman in a wheelchair at her desk with a laptop open. She is wearing a red hoodie and headphones over her ears. There is a mask over her nose attached to a ventilator. Next to the laptop is a microphone.
Alice Wong View All

