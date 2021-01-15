Skip to content
Posted by Alice Wong

1/28 Disability+Pleasure Activism event

Graphic with a background of faded designs made up of different icons of food, animals, and other fun cartoon elements. Text: Disability+Pleasure Activism. ‘Disability’ is in red and ‘+ Activism’ is in purple.

Join us on January 28, 1 pm Pacific for a conversation with Claudia Alick, cultural producer, performer, and inclusion expert, and adrienne maree brown, author of Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, and We Will Not Cancel Us: And Other Dreams of Transformative Justice.

Come for the real talk on activism, pleasure, and disability. Stay for the dance party!  Captioning and ASL provided.

Register: https://www.connectics.org/dpa

Co-hosted and organized by the Disability Visibility Project and Integrated Community Services

