1/28 Disability+Pleasure Activism event

Join us on January 28, 1 pm Pacific for a conversation with Claudia Alick, cultural producer, performer, and inclusion expert, and adrienne maree brown, author of Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good, Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds, and We Will Not Cancel Us: And Other Dreams of Transformative Justice.

Come for the real talk on activism, pleasure, and disability. Stay for the dance party! Captioning and ASL provided.

Register: https://www.connectics.org/dpa

Co-hosted and organized by the Disability Visibility Project and Integrated Community Services