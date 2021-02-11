Skip to content
Posted by Alice Wong

2021 Vaccine Valentines

On January 25, 2021, Governor Newsom announced the elimination of the Phase 1C  priority group for COVID-19 vaccination in favor of an age-based approach in California. I created the hashtag #HighRiskCA to create visibility and space for high-risk people under 65 who will be devastated by this change. This is not a singular case; states across the US have differing vaccination plans and prioritization of high-risk groups.

Here are some valentines you can share with your friends, family, and the special elected representatives in your life. Please encourage people to take action and demand prioritization of all high-risk groups including disabled, chronically ill, higher-weight, and immunocompromised people plus essential workers, and undocumented, unhoused, and incarcerated people. High risk is high risk. We are not disposable.  Below you can find some links and resources you can include with your valentines.

And check out these additional lovely valentines by the #NoBodyIsDisposable Coalition, Fat Legal Advocacy Rights and Education Project, and Senior and Disability Action!

 

Graphic with a slate gray background with a red heart that looks like a 3-dimensional felt object. At the top in black: VACCINE EQUITY, in red text, WILL YOU BE MY VALENTINE? Below in black text: #HighRiskCA #HighRiskCOVID19 #NoBodyIsDisposable
Graphic with a pale pink background with a red border. On the left is the silhouette of a winged cupid with a bow and arrow in red. In red text: BE MINE COVID-19 VACCINE! You give me life, literally. Below in red text: #HighRiskCA #HighRiskCOVID19 #NoBodyIsDisposable
Graphic with a beige background with an illustration of flowers with leaves in the center. At the top in red text: I LOVE YOU, VACCINE EQUITY. In the center superimposed over the flowers in red, No Governor will keep us apart! Below in red text: #HighRiskCA #HighRiskCOVID19 #NoBodyIsDisposable
Graphic with a white background with pink and red hearts throughout the lower half and top. At the center in black text: COVID-19 Vaccine, you’re my #1 priority always and forever! Below in black text: #HighRiskCA #HighRiskCOVID19 #NoBodyIsDisposable
A few links and resources to include with these valentines

COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Dashboard, Johns Hopkins Disability Health Research Center and the Center for Dignity in Healthcare for People with Disabilities

Action Toolkit for Vaccine Equity, Senior Disability Action, No Body Is Disposable Coalition, the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers and others

Background on vaccine access in California, No Body Is Disposable Coalition

Collection of news, resources, and Tweets from #HighRiskCA 

Whose Underlying Conditions Count for Priority in Getting the Vaccine? Liz Bowen, Scientific American

Elevated COVID-19 Mortality Risk Among Recipients of Home and Community-Based Services: A Case for Prioritizing Vaccination for This Population, Dr. H. Stephen Kaye, DREDF

New Analysis of COVID-19 Mortality Risk for Californians with Disabilities Under Age 65, Dr. H. Stephen Kaye, DREDF

