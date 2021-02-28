Skip to content
Posted by Alice Wong DVP Blog Posts and Essays

Vaccine Equity Memes

I faced some ups and downs lately with my search for a vaccine appointment as a high-risk person under 65. There are many others in California and everywhere in the same situation. Time is not on our side. When I feel defeated and frustrated it helps to create something that makes me giggle. Feel free to share these memes along with some resources.

COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization DashboardJohns Hopkins Disability Health Research Center and the Center for Dignity in Healthcare for People with Disabilities

Action Toolkit for Vaccine Equity for National and State policymakers, Senior Disability Action, No Body Is Disposable Coalition, the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers and others

Background on vaccine access in California, No Body Is Disposable Coalition

Collection of news, resources, and Tweets from #HighRiskCA 

Whose Underlying Conditions Count for Priority in Getting the Vaccine? Liz Bowen, Scientific American

FAQ – Covid-19, Vaccines, and Californians with Disabilities, DREDF

Elevated COVID-19 Mortality Risk Among Recipients of Home and Community-Based Services: A Case for Prioritizing Vaccination for This Population, Dr. H. Stephen Kaye, DREDF

New Analysis of COVID-19 Mortality Risk for Californians with Disabilities Under Age 65, Dr. H. Stephen Kaye, DREDF

 

Meme showing two images: [left] a scene from the Real Housewives Bravo tv show of a blond woman with her mouth wide open and hand pointing in accusatory rage with her friend by her side, another housewife with long brown hair. Text beneath: VACCINE PRIORITIZATION BY STATE. [right] a white cat sitting at a dining table with its ears flattened in irritation. A plate of cooked green vegetables is in front of the cat. Text beneath: HIGH RISK PEOPLE TRYING TO GET APPOINTMENTS
Meme showing two images: [top] Photo of Drake wearing an orange puffy parka with a yellow background. His hand is raised and his body is bent downward as if to ward off something offensive. Text to the right: AGE-BASED ELIGIBILITY. [bottom] Photo of Drake wearing an orange puffy parka with a yellow background. He is smiling with his eyes closed and finger pointing in approval. Text to the right: VACCINE EQUITY
Meme showing a pane from a Batman comic book. Batman is slapping Robin across the face. Batman says, VACCINE EQUITY CAN’T WAIT, ROBIN. Robin says, BUT BATMAN, THE ECONOMY!!!
