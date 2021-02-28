Vaccine Equity Memes

I faced some ups and downs lately with my search for a vaccine appointment as a high-risk person under 65. There are many others in California and everywhere in the same situation. Time is not on our side. When I feel defeated and frustrated it helps to create something that makes me giggle. Feel free to share these memes along with some resources.

COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Dashboard, Johns Hopkins Disability Health Research Center and the Center for Dignity in Healthcare for People with Disabilities

Action Toolkit for Vaccine Equity for National and State policymakers, Senior Disability Action, No Body Is Disposable Coalition, the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers and others

Background on vaccine access in California, No Body Is Disposable Coalition

Collection of news, resources, and Tweets from #HighRiskCA

Whose Underlying Conditions Count for Priority in Getting the Vaccine? Liz Bowen, Scientific American

FAQ – Covid-19, Vaccines, and Californians with Disabilities, DREDF

Elevated COVID-19 Mortality Risk Among Recipients of Home and Community-Based Services: A Case for Prioritizing Vaccination for This Population, Dr. H. Stephen Kaye, DREDF

New Analysis of COVID-19 Mortality Risk for Californians with Disabilities Under Age 65, Dr. H. Stephen Kaye, DREDF