May 2022 Philips Recall Summary

In the summer of 2021, Philips Respironics issued a recall notification of a number of their CPAP, BiPap, and ventilators in the United States. A group of disabled people impacted by the recall organized and sent an open letter to the Head of Quality and Regulator at Philips Respironics USA on August 25, 2021. Below is a summary of events related to the recall, including a summary of a report by the Food and Drug Administration prepared by the Civil Rights and Disability Justice Clinic at New York Law School Legal Services, Inc.

DISCLAIMER: This summary is intended for informational purposes only. It is a collection of information from various cited publicly available sources. Nothing in this update should be construed as legal advice.

[PDF coming soon]