Creativity and Recovery: An Update

Last summer I wrote about several major medical crises that led to 4 weeks in the intensive care unit. Months later, my recovery has been slow, difficult, and frustrating. Healing is not a linear process! And yet…I feel such a rush of creativity and the urge to tell my story. Being so intimate with suffering and death will do that to you I guess. Here are six recent published stories by me covering different aspects of where I am right now. I think of these pieces as an epilogue to my memoir, Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life, since SO much has changed since the writing of the book. Enjoy!

I Still Have a Voice, KQED

Constant Cravings: Life With a Feeding Tube, Eater

‘My Life Is in My Caregivers’ Hands’: Disability Advocate Alice Wong’s Vision for a New Approach to Health Care, KQED

California’s power outages are a life-and-death issue, High Country News

Alice Wong on Hospitalization, Crowdfunding Medical Care, and Finding Love In Community, Teen Vogue

What I’ve learned being reliant on a caregiver, CNN