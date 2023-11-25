Skip to content
Cats for Gaza: Memes for Liberation

Hi everyone. A few months ago I adopted a bonded pair of cats, Bert and Ernie. They delight and inspire me everyday. Like any new parent, I take loads of photos of them. 

Cats demand independence, freedom, and the right to protest when their food is inadequate. I have no doubt Bert and Ernie are in solidarity with the people of Palestine. 

Feel free to share and use these images. If you are a cat person, put your paws up and post photos of your cat with the hashtag #CatsForGaza

The time is MEOW!

Your comrade,

Alice Wong

 

Graphic with a black background with a photo of Ernie, an orange cat who has a bewildered expression. Large text in white reads, YER OK WITH GENOCIDE? Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Ernie, an orange cat who has a bewildered expression. Large text in white reads, IF NOT NOW THEN WHEN? Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Ernie, an orange cat who has a bewildered expression. Large text in white reads, LAND BACK. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Ernie, an orange cat who has a bewildered expression. Large text in white reads, FREEDOM FOR HOOMAS AND CRITTERS. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Ernie, an orange cat peering out of a white litter box with a haunting expression. Large text in white reads, I POOP ON COLONIZERS. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Ernie, an orange cat peering out of a white litter box with a haunting expression. Large text in white reads, I POOP ON APARTHEID. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Bert, a brown tabby on the left who is next to Ernie, an orange cat. They are both staring intently with laser-focused eyes. Large text in white reads, CATS FOR PEACE. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Bert, a brown tabby on the left who is next to Ernie, an orange cat. They are both staring intently with laser-focused eyes. Large text in white reads, CATS FOR LIBERATION. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Bert, a brown tabby on the left who is next to Ernie, an orange cat. They are both staring intently with laser-focused eyes. Large text in white reads, SOLIDARITY CATS. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Ernie, an orange cat. His eyes are glowing demonically from a camera flash. Large text in white reads, HISS TO ANTISEMITISM. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
Graphic with a black background with a photo of Ernie, an orange cat. His eyes are glowing demonically from a camera flash. Large text in white reads, HISS TO ZIONISM. Below are hashtags: #FreePalestine #FreeGaza #AltTextPalestine #CatsForGaza
