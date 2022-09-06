Year of the Tiger: Debut memoir by Alice Wong

Friends, the time is meow. Today my debut memoir, Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life, is available in paperback, audiobook, and e-book.

It’s been a hell of a summer and I am grateful to be alive to tell my story.

Free discussion guide by Sandy Ho: https://disabilityvisibilityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Discussion-Guide_YOTT_Ho-Remediated.pdf

Official book playlist https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2vN4440v9Lz9RegPjVpEev?si=b924c148e58046b2

Plain language summary (coming soon), online book events, and more: https://disabilityvisibilityproject.com/book/tiger/

This labor of love has been a collective effort and I hope you love it as much as I do!