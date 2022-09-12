Skip to content
Posted by Alice Wong DVP Blog Posts and Essays

Society of Disabled Oracles

Digital graphic of a quote designed with black text on a cream colored background. Artist credit: Jen White-Johnson DISABILITY IS A GENERATIVE FORCE. IT'S MAGIC. IT REALLY TEACHES ME TO BE MORE 'THOUGITFUL AND AWARE OF MYSELF AND MY BODY. MY BODY-MIND IN COMMUNITY. AND, AS ALICE WONG HAS PUT SO BEAUTIFULLY, DISABLED PLOPLE ARE ORACLES. Via ALEX LOCUST - GLAMPUTEE 
Hello everyone! I wrote about disabled oracles in the past such as a talk I gave on August 6, 2020, “The Last Disabled Oracle,” as part of Assembly for the Future, a project of The Things We Did Next collaboration based in Melbourne, Australia.

Here we are now in 2022 and the wisdom of disabled oracles is needed more than ever. I am proud to share my latest project, Society of Disabled Oracles, a collaboration with Aimi Hamraie and Jen White-Johnson.

This is a website featuring ‘telegrams’ by disabled oracles to the world in the form of text, video, audio, and graphic art. A living chorus and archive of disabled wisdom from the past, present and future.

Share your oracular truths with the world!

 

From left to right: Digital collage that includes Black and white photo portraits of three people staring pensively at the camera, an Afro-Latina person with medium length curly hair swept to one side of her shoulders, An Asian person smiling, she is wearing a trach at her neck and wearing a crew neck blouse. She is sitting in her power wheelchair. An Iranian person with short, dark curly hair and circular. They wear a black shirt while their hand rests on their chin. Around each persons head rests an illustrated cream colored circle crown on a purple background. Artist credit: Jen White-Johnson
