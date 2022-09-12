Hello everyone! I wrote about disabled oracles in the past such as a talk I gave on August 6, 2020, “The Last Disabled Oracle,” as part of Assembly for the Future, a project of The Things We Did Next collaboration based in Melbourne, Australia.

Here we are now in 2022 and the wisdom of disabled oracles is needed more than ever. I am proud to share my latest project, Society of Disabled Oracles, a collaboration with Aimi Hamraie and Jen White-Johnson.

This is a website featuring ‘telegrams’ by disabled oracles to the world in the form of text, video, audio, and graphic art. A living chorus and archive of disabled wisdom from the past, present and future.

Share your oracular truths with the world!