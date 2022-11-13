Year of the Tiger x Umeshio collab

I love shiny things, especially the rainbow and gold spoons and chopsticks from Umeshio.com, a nonbinary disabled gaysian owned-business created by Umeko Motoyoshi. We are teaming up and offering 3 tiger packs at various sliding scale prices of our products. Proceeds will support two organizations:

Get Psyched , a fund that pays for coffee workers to access pyschiatry, an initiative by Umeko Motoyoshi, a disabled, gaysian, nonbinary owner of Umeshiso.com

Disability Visibility Project , an online community that creates, shares, and amplifies disability media and culture founded by Alice Wong .

Find all of the tiger packs here: https://www.umeshiso.com/product-category/getpsyched/

The perfect holiday gift!

Each power pack contains one set of book merch, one copy of Year of the Tiger, and product(s) from Umeshiso Coffee Supply. Details for each pack are:

Tiger Power Pack 1:

1 Imperfect Rainbow Little Dipper 6-pack

1 copy of Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life

1 set of book merch in a lucky gold envelope (1 round sticker, 1 bookmark, 1 button, 1 signed bookplate)

Tiger Power Pack 2:

1 Imperfect Gold Big Dipper

1 copy of Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life

1 set of book merch in a lucky gold envelope (1 round sticker, 1 bookmark, 1 button, 1 signed bookplate)

Tiger Power Pack 3:

2 pairs of Rainbow Chopsticks

1 copy of Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life

1 set of book merch in a lucky gold envelope (1 round sticker, 1 bookmark, 1 button, 1 signed bookplate)

Umeshiso Coffee Supply believes in community and mutual aid. For more information about Umeshiso Coffee Supply, please visit www.umeshiso.com and follow @umeshiso_ on Instagram.

Media Contact

Umeko Motoyoshi (they/them)

Founder – Umeshiso Coffee Supply

umeko@umeshiso.com