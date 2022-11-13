Skip to content
Year of the Tiger x Umeshio collab

Photo with a tangerine background with a pink border at the bottom with a copy of Year of the Tiger paperback in the center. The left in a glass cup is a bunch of rainbow dipper spoons from @umeshiso_ with a signed tiger bookplate by Alice Wong in front of the cup. A tiger bookmark positioned to the left of the book. On the right is a multicolored pear-shaped vase holding gold ginkgo leaf decorations. In the front is one round tiger sticker and one round tiger button with a small rainbow decor standing upright. Photo credit: @ziru.mo (on IG)
I love shiny things, especially the rainbow and gold spoons and chopsticks from Umeshio.com, a nonbinary disabled gaysian owned-business created by Umeko Motoyoshi. We are teaming up and offering 3 tiger packs at various sliding scale prices of our products. Proceeds will support two organizations:

  • Get Psyched, a fund that pays for coffee workers to access pyschiatry, an initiative by Umeko Motoyoshi, a disabled, gaysian, nonbinary owner of Umeshiso.com
  • Disability Visibility Project, an online community that creates, shares, and amplifies disability media and culture founded by Alice Wong

Find all of the tiger packs here: https://www.umeshiso.com/product-category/getpsyched/

The perfect holiday gift! 

Photo with a purple-pink background with a copy of Year of the Tiger paperback in the center. Above and below the book are a pair of rainbow chopsticks from @umeshiso_ (on IG). On the right of the book is a tiger bookmark and is one round tiger sticker and one round tiger button. Floral decorations and a small rainbow decor are placed around the edges. Photo credit: @ziru.mo (on IG)
Each power pack contains one set of book merch, one copy of Year of the Tiger, and product(s) from Umeshiso Coffee Supply. Details for each pack are:

Tiger Power Pack 1:

Tiger Power Pack 2: 

Tiger Power Pack 3: 

Photo with a tangerine background with a pink border at the bottom with a copy of Year of the Tiger paperback in the center. A tiger bookmark positioned to the right of the book. On the left is a multicolored pear-shaped vase holding pink floral decorations. A signed tiger bookplate by Alice Wong in front of the vase with a small rainbow decor standing upright. In the center is one round tiger sticker and one round tiger button with a gold dipper spoon from @umeshiso_ positioned horizontally at an angle. A tiger bookmark positioned to the right of the book. Photo credit: @ziru.mo (on IG)
Umeshiso Coffee Supply believes in community and mutual aid. For more information about Umeshiso Coffee Supply, please visit www.umeshiso.com and follow @umeshiso_ on Instagram.

 

Media Contact

Umeko Motoyoshi (they/them)

Founder – Umeshiso Coffee Supply

umeko@umeshiso.com

 

