DVP: 2022 Year in Review

Hello my friends! Whew, what a year, huh? If you told me what would happen in the beginning of last year I would have never believed you. Here’s a brief summary of some personal achievements and DVP activities from 2022.

Sending you all lots of love and gratitude,

Alice

Personal Highlights

Year of the Tiger

I wrote a memoir: Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life! Check out my page for more such as a free discussion guide and plain language summary, videos, reviews, and more!

I also collaborated with Umeko Motoyoshi of Umeshiso.com offering my book and book swag with some gorgeous gay spoons and chopsticks!

My ICU Summer

Welp, beyond my control and carefully laid plans I became very sick and ended up in the ICU for 4 weeks this past summer. It upended my life and I am still slowly recovering and healing. I truly hope 2023 will be better for me.

Publications By Me

Almost dying lit a fire under me. I shared my experiences in these three pieces. In many ways these pieces are like an epilogue for Year of the Tiger. More to come in 2023!

I Still Have a Voice, KQED

Constant Cravings: Life With a Feeding Tube, Eater

‘My Life Is in My Caregivers’ Hands’: Disability Advocate Alice Wong’s Vision for a New Approach to Health Care, KQED

DVP Highlights

Through the Disability Visibility substack (a free newsletter), I gave away books by 22 disabled, chronically ill, Mad, d/Deaf writers.

Projects and Collaborations

Community As Home portraits with Ashanti Fortson

Society of Disabled Oracles with Aimi Hamraie and Jen White-Johnson

POD Access Initiative – a website for disabled podcasters with Cheryl Green and Thomas Reid

Published and wrote 6 blog posts

DVP: 2021 Year in Review

Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP, and Ventilator Recall

High-Risk Pandemic Stories: A Syllabus

May 2022 Philips Recall Summary

Crip Siblings: Interview with Chun-san (Sandie) Yi

My ICU Summer: A Photo Essay

Published 19 guest essays by disabled writers

Disabled Deaths Are Not Your “Encouraging News”: Resisting The Cruel Eugenics of Comorbidity Rhetoric by Ada Hubrig

Reading Storms, Embracing Life: A Remembrance of Neil Marcus by Steven E. Brown

Care During COVID: Photo Essay on Interdependence by Marley Molkentin and Kennedy Healy

Abolish Long-Term Care: Nationalize Home Care in Canada by Megan Linton and Sarah Jama

Perhaps They Won’t Have Died in Vain: The GRIM Project by Aislinn Thomas

How radical acceptance of my disabled body made a mess (and clarity) of my gender acceptance by A. Andrews

My Villain Origin Story: Break-up with My Disability Constituency Organization by Rebecca Cokley

Disabled People Are Tired: Public Health and Ableism by Christine Mitchell

Making a Case for Self-Description: It’s Not About Eye Candy by Thomas Reid

Two years into the pandemic, I’m not sure if I can trust nondisabled people anymore: It feels like I am seeing a guy stick his head into an alligator’s mouth over and over by Anna Hamilton

We Don’t Talk About Generational Trauma, No, No by Jocelyn Mondragon-Rosas

Why I Won’t Be Organizing Any In-Person Fundraising Events For the Foreseeable Future by Ingrid Tischer

What Will Never Be Again by Jane Shi

My MS and Me by Carolyn Hinds

Rest in Peace, Bitch Magazine by s.e. smith

Taking the Edge Off: Navigating an Ableist Pandemic Through Mixology by Mary Frances Layden

On Madness by Noah Strauss

Release the Red Panda by Sandy Ho

Emet Tauber: Disabled Oracle: A different world is possible by Noah Strauss