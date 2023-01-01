DVP: 2022 Year in Review
Hello my friends! Whew, what a year, huh? If you told me what would happen in the beginning of last year I would have never believed you. Here’s a brief summary of some personal achievements and DVP activities from 2022.
Personal Highlights
Year of the Tiger
I wrote a memoir: Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life! Check out my page for more such as a free discussion guide and plain language summary, videos, reviews, and more!
I also collaborated with Umeko Motoyoshi of Umeshiso.com offering my book and book swag with some gorgeous gay spoons and chopsticks!
My ICU Summer
Welp, beyond my control and carefully laid plans I became very sick and ended up in the ICU for 4 weeks this past summer. It upended my life and I am still slowly recovering and healing. I truly hope 2023 will be better for me.
Publications By Me
Almost dying lit a fire under me. I shared my experiences in these three pieces. In many ways these pieces are like an epilogue for Year of the Tiger. More to come in 2023!
Constant Cravings: Life With a Feeding Tube, Eater
‘My Life Is in My Caregivers’ Hands’: Disability Advocate Alice Wong’s Vision for a New Approach to Health Care, KQED
DVP Highlights
Through the Disability Visibility substack (a free newsletter), I gave away books by 22 disabled, chronically ill, Mad, d/Deaf writers.
Projects and Collaborations
Community As Home portraits with Ashanti Fortson
Society of Disabled Oracles with Aimi Hamraie and Jen White-Johnson
POD Access Initiative – a website for disabled podcasters with Cheryl Green and Thomas Reid
Published and wrote 6 blog posts
Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP, and Ventilator Recall
High-Risk Pandemic Stories: A Syllabus
May 2022 Philips Recall Summary
Crip Siblings: Interview with Chun-san (Sandie) Yi
Published 19 guest essays by disabled writers
Disabled Deaths Are Not Your “Encouraging News”: Resisting The Cruel Eugenics of Comorbidity Rhetoric by Ada Hubrig
Reading Storms, Embracing Life: A Remembrance of Neil Marcus by Steven E. Brown
Care During COVID: Photo Essay on Interdependence by Marley Molkentin and Kennedy Healy
Abolish Long-Term Care: Nationalize Home Care in Canada by Megan Linton and Sarah Jama
Perhaps They Won’t Have Died in Vain: The GRIM Project by Aislinn Thomas
How radical acceptance of my disabled body made a mess (and clarity) of my gender acceptance by A. Andrews
My Villain Origin Story: Break-up with My Disability Constituency Organization by Rebecca Cokley
Disabled People Are Tired: Public Health and Ableism by Christine Mitchell
Making a Case for Self-Description: It’s Not About Eye Candy by Thomas Reid
Two years into the pandemic, I’m not sure if I can trust nondisabled people anymore: It feels like I am seeing a guy stick his head into an alligator’s mouth over and over by Anna Hamilton
We Don’t Talk About Generational Trauma, No, No by Jocelyn Mondragon-Rosas
Why I Won’t Be Organizing Any In-Person Fundraising Events For the Foreseeable Future by Ingrid Tischer
What Will Never Be Again by Jane Shi
My MS and Me by Carolyn Hinds
Rest in Peace, Bitch Magazine by s.e. smith
Taking the Edge Off: Navigating an Ableist Pandemic Through Mixology by Mary Frances Layden
On Madness by Noah Strauss
Release the Red Panda by Sandy Ho
Emet Tauber: Disabled Oracle: A different world is possible by Noah Strauss
