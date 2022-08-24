In 2020 artist Ashanti Fortson and Alice Wong collaborated in a project called Community As Home featuring a series digital portraits centered on the joy, culture, and love of disabled people and how we create communities and homes for one another. We asked participants a number of questions:

What is the power of finding community?

Who are your communities and cultural homes?

How do you find and sustain community?

What does it mean to belong as a disabled person in society?

How do you see yourself in relation to the world around you?

What is the beauty and joy of finding and being with ‘your people’?

You can find all 14 digital portraits by Ashanti Fortson here: https://disabilityvisibilityproject.com/community-as-home-portraits/

For more about Ashanti’s beautiful work:

https://www.ashantifortson.com/

Note on attribution: these images are free for anyone to share and use but you must credit Ashanti Fortson as the artist and whenever possible link back to this page listed above.

Support Disability Media and Culture

DONATE to the Disability Visibility Project®